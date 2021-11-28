Advertisement

Jags fall to Grambling State in 48th Annual Bayou Classic 29-26

Southern Jaguars Football
48th Annual Bayou Classic.
48th Annual Bayou Classic.(Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (4-7, 3-5 SWAC) fall to Grambling State (4-7, 3-5 SWAC) 29-26 in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.

The Tigers snapped a three game losing streak in the Bayou Classic with the win over the Jags.

Grambling State kicker Garrett Urban was 5-for-5 on field goals in the win over the Jags including the 25-yard game winner with seven seconds left to play. Urban was also named the game’s MVP.

Elijah Walker led the way with 168 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Tigers from the quarterback position.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO: Hunter Gillespie has been located
The crash claimed the life of a Ruston woman on Thanksgiving.
Ruston woman killed in Winn Parish crash on Thanksgiving
Charles Gregory “Greg” Gravel
Funeral information for Rapides 1st Assistant DA Charles Gregory Gravel
Three boys were rescued from Vermilion Bay on November 26.
LDWF agents and VPSO deputies rescue 3 boys from Vermilion Bay
Jeramiah Foster
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office: DeRidder man accused of second-degree murder