Low turnout for December 11 election early voting

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA/PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A total of 59 people cast their ballots on the first day of early voting for the December 11 election.

Early voting will run through December 4. You can cast your ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at your local parish courthouse, or if you’re in Rapides Parish, you can also vote at Kees Park in Pineville.

In Alexandria, there’s one big local race left that will be on the special election ballot for the Alexandria City Council District Four seat. Incumbent Catherine Davidson and Lizzie Felter, both Democrats, made the run-off for the election.

Rapides, Grant and Vernon Parish have mills on the ballot, which determine how much taxes are paid to fund certain local projects.

