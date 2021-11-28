Advertisement

OFFICIAL: Florida names Billy Napier as new head football coach

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college...
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier has been named the new coach at Florida, the university announced on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Earlier in the day, multiple reports surfaced that Napier was Florida’s choice to replace Dan Mullen.

The 42-year-old Georgia native is 28-11 in four seasons as the head coach of the Cajuns. He has led them to an 11-1 overall record and 8-0 conference record this season. The Cajuns are ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25. Louisiana-Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday, Dec. 4. Napier is expected to coach the team in that game.

Before heading to Lafayette, Napier served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2013-2017. He has also spent time at Colorado State, Clemson, and South Carolina State.

Mullen was 34-15 in his four seasons in Gainesville. The Gators were 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC under Mullen this season but won their final regular season game under an interim head coach.

