Advertisement

Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the USC Trojans.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the USC Trojans.

Multiple reports say Riley informed his coaching staff of the decision Sunday afternoon. Riley was hired to be OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015. He took over the program for a retiring Bob Stoops in 2017. Riley holds a record of 55-10 in his time as head coach.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Gregory “Greg” Gravel
Funeral information for Rapides 1st Assistant DA Charles Gregory Gravel
Unrestrained Elizabeth Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO: Hunter Gillespie has been located
Next Level's new facility inside the Alexandria Mall.
Next Level Academy opens up new facility after 2019 tornado destroys previous one
The crash claimed the life of a Ruston woman on Thanksgiving.
Ruston woman killed in Winn Parish crash on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 10PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 10PM Forecast
Next Level's new facility inside the Alexandria Mall.
Next Level Academy opens up new facility after 2019 tornado destroys previous one
Next Level
Rosepine's Ethan Frey signs NLI with LSU in front of friends and family.
Ethan Frey signs with LSU
Unrestrained Elizabeth Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash