Rosepine’s Frey signs with LSU baseball

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine’s star athlete Ethan Frey officially signed Saturday to continue his baseball career at LSU.

Frey put the pen to paper in front of his friends, family, teammates and many others from the Rosepine community. The Rosepine product has been committed to the Tigers since his sophomore year.

Over the last few months, Frey has been dominating on the football field at quarterback, but baseball is where his talents really show. He helped lead the Eagles to their first state title in baseball earlier this year and is looking to do the same in his senior season.

Frey said it’s special to play at a prestigious program close to home.

“I’ve looked forward to this since I committed,” said Frey. “It feels good just to know that my community has got my back and so does my team. They’ve been there since I’ve been a freshman, and I know that they are going to continue to support me after I graduate.”

Frey will be joining an entirely new coaching staff at LSU under first-year head coach Jay Johnson. He said he’s ready to head to Baton Rouge to play at The Box.

“There are no fans like the ones at Alex Box,” said Frey. “Their fans are just so loyal and are the best in the nation. That’s what makes LSU so good is that they have the best fans.”

Frey might also hear his name called on draft night for the 2022 MLB Draft.

