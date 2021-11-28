Advertisement

Small Business Saturday in Cenla

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Every year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is a time when holiday shoppers are encouraged to shop small.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express. The day is meant to encourage holiday shoppers, who started checking items off their Christmas list on Black Friday, to purchase items from small, locally-owned businesses.

Shopping small and local means that money from purchases not only benefits local business owners, but that money goes back into the community to help the local economy. Small businesses in Cenla offered deals and discounts for Small Business Saturday and many owners say that this year showed an uptick in shoppers compared to last year when many people stayed in due to concerns from the pandemic.

Even if holiday shoppers weren’t able to get deals and discounts during Small Business Saturday, there’s still plenty of time to make purchases from local businesses before Christmas.

