Unrestrained Elizabeth Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police, Troop E:

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - On November 27, 2021, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 10 near the Allen Parish line. This crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Ronald Thompson of Elizabeth.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Thompson, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 10. For reasons still under investigation, Thompson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

Thompson, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 54 fatal crashes resulting in 56 deaths.

