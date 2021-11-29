Advertisement

3 cited for federal migratory game bird violations in Rapides Parish

(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Three men have been cited in Rapides Parish for alleged federal migratory game bird violations.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said on Nov. 28 their agents observed multiple individuals duck hunting from a blind in a field near Cheneyville. They made contact with them and determined the area was illegally baited.

LDWF said Douglas Brown, 36, of Cheneyville, Joshua Cavanaugh, 37, and Julie Cavanaugh, 33, both of Richmond Hill, Georgia, were cited for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area or by the aid of baiting. Brown was also charged with aiding and abetting others in taking migratory game birds over bait and hunting migratory game birds with an unplugged gun. Julie Cavanaugh was also cited for violating non-toxic shot requirements.

The case has been filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court.

