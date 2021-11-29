Deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Alexandria area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Home Instead) - As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Alexandria renews the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Be A Santa to a Senior® supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Kasandra Potito, owner of the Home Instead office serving Alexandra and surrounding communities. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This year, the Home Instead office will be working with area organizations to provide gifts to approximately 200 seniors in the area.

How to get Involved

Individuals can visit the Home Instead office at 4012 Parliament Drive, Alexandria, LA 71303 and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through December 10. The tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it wrapped to the office with the ornament attached.

“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” said Potito. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”

Since the program’s inception 18 years ago, Be a Santa to a Senior has helped provide more than 2 million gifts to over 750,000 seniors in North America and attracted upwards of 65,000 volunteers.

Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like. If you have a passion for giving back and helping seniors, visit https://www.homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs to learn more about becoming a CAREGiverSM. From personal care and companionship to transportation and meal preparation, compassionate CAREGivers allow seniors to remain in their homes.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

