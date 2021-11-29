First Annual Deep South Bowling Tournament held in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some of the best bowlers across the country came to Alexandria over the weekend to participate in the first annual Deep South Bowling Tournament at Four Seasons.

It was a two-day event hosting hundreds of bowlers, but only the top two would receive a prize.

Jacob Garretson beat out Joe King in a best out of three matches. For winning first place, Garretson won $10,000 and King went home with $5,000.

“I don’t bowl as much as I used to, but I wasn’t going to miss my opportunity to bowl at this tournament,” said Garretson.

Next year, the bowling tournament will have a trophy to go along with it.

