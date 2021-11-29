Advertisement

First Annual Deep South Bowling Tournament held in Alexandria

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some of the best bowlers across the country came to Alexandria over the weekend to participate in the first annual Deep South Bowling Tournament at Four Seasons.

It was a two-day event hosting hundreds of bowlers, but only the top two would receive a prize.

Jacob Garretson beat out Joe King in a best out of three matches. For winning first place, Garretson won $10,000 and King went home with $5,000.

“I don’t bowl as much as I used to, but I wasn’t going to miss my opportunity to bowl at this tournament,” said Garretson.

Next year, the bowling tournament will have a trophy to go along with it.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unrestrained Elizabeth Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Charles Gregory “Greg” Gravel
Funeral information for Rapides 1st Assistant DA Charles Gregory Gravel
Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO: Hunter Gillespie has been located
Next Level's new facility inside the Alexandria Mall.
Next Level Academy opens up new facility after 2019 tornado destroys previous one
The crash claimed the life of a Ruston woman on Thanksgiving.
Ruston woman killed in Winn Parish crash on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 10PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 10PM Forecast
Deep South Bowling
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 10PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 10PM Forecast
Next Level's new facility inside the Alexandria Mall.
Next Level Academy opens up new facility after 2019 tornado destroys previous one