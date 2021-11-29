Advertisement

KALB’s over-the-air signal will be down Tuesday, Wednesday

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KALB) - Viewers who get our station over the air will not be able to catch KALB on your TVs for the next couple of days.

KALB will be performing maintenance on our transmission tower Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 30 & Dec. 1), which will take the over-the-air broadcast down for those two days. If you get our station through DirectTV, Dish or Suddenlink, you will still get KALB.

Normal broadcast operations will be restored on Thursday.

We thank you for your patience!

