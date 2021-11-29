Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

A Marksville pedestrian was killed Sunday night.
A Marksville pedestrian was killed Sunday night.
By LSP
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - State Police are investigating after a Marksville pedestrian was killed Sunday night.

State Police said Cartez D. James, 34, was walking in the roadway on Hwy 107 on November 28 around 7 p.m., when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. James sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

