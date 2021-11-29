Advertisement

Report: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to step down as CEO

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Shares of Twitter are surging at the market open on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 following a report that Dorsey will be stepping down from his post.(Michael Reynolds | Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s chief executive.

Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unrestrained Elizabeth Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Next Level's new facility inside the Alexandria Mall.
Next Level Academy opens up new facility after 2019 tornado destroys previous one
Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO: Hunter Gillespie has been located
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Charles Gregory “Greg” Gravel
Funeral information for Rapides 1st Assistant DA Charles Gregory Gravel

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 10PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 10PM Forecast
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Golf legend Lee Elder dies at age 87
The national menorah was lit Sunday on the first night of Hannukah.
Menorah lightings mark start of Hannukah