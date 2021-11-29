Suspect charged in deadly 2020 house fire pleads guilty to manslaughter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman, initially charged with first-degree murder for a February 2020 house fire in Alexandria that killed three children and their grandmother, pleaded guilty Monday, November 29 to four counts of manslaughter.

Tamielya Brevelle, 32, was set to go to trial on Tuesday on the first-degree murder charge for the Wainwright Street fire that killed Verlana Cooper and her three grandchildren - Jada Cooper, Brooklyn Cooper and Dreya Russaw.

Brevelle and her niece, Dorothy Bosby, had both been arrested and charged with the crime at the time. An arrest affidavit filed into the Rapides Parish courthouse stated that the father of Russaw told investigators during an interview that he was in a relationship with Brevelle while still involved with his daughter’s mother. Video and cellphone evidence had been admitted into court.

On Monday, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office amended Brevelle’s indictment to four counts of manslaughter. Brevelle pleaded guilty as charged to the amended indictment. She’ll be sentenced on Dec. 8 by Judge Mary Doggett and family will be able to give victim impact statements. A pre-trial conference is also scheduled that day for Bosby.

Brevelle was represented by Chris LaCour. Brian Mosley handled in court for prosecutor Hugo Holland.

