Advertisement

Vote for the Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - It’s that time to vote what you think should be KALB’s Play of the Week.

Below is a list of the best plays from across Central Louisiana.

The play of the week will be revealed on Tuesday on News Channel 5.

Remember, if you think you have a play that should be shown, email us or message KALB Sports on Facebook or Twitter and it may just be the Play of the Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unrestrained Elizabeth Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Charles Gregory “Greg” Gravel
Funeral information for Rapides 1st Assistant DA Charles Gregory Gravel
Hunter Nicole Gillespie
RPSO: Hunter Gillespie has been located
Next Level's new facility inside the Alexandria Mall.
Next Level Academy opens up new facility after 2019 tornado destroys previous one
The crash claimed the life of a Ruston woman on Thanksgiving.
Ruston woman killed in Winn Parish crash on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college...
OFFICIAL: Florida names Billy Napier as new head football coach
Rosepine's Ethan Frey signs NLI with LSU in front of friends and family.
Rosepine’s Frey signs with LSU baseball
Jaray Jenkins (10)
Former Jena Giant has career performance in LSU’s home finale