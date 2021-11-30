Adopters desperately needed for annual Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Christmas will be here before we know it. The Alexandria Salvation Army desperately needs your help with their annual Angel Tree Program.

The non-profit has almost 500 angels, representing children from birth to 10 years old, hanging on trees across Cenla. So far, only about half of the paper angels have been adopted. That means over 200 children still need Christmas presents.

Angel trees can be found at any of the Mac’s Fresh Food locations and Walmarts in Cenla, along with the Alexandria Mall. All you have to do is select a paper angel, purchase items and bring them back to the store where you selected your angel, or the Salvation Army office on Beauregard Street.

Major Tim Williford said it’s up to the community to give these children a Merry Christmas. But with the current supply chain issues, the non-profit has had a hard time finding adopters this holiday season.

“We’re having a whole bunch of problems getting people to actually adopt the families,” Major Williford said. “I think everybody is feeling the crunch this year as far with gas costing more and utilities costing more. The economy is really bad right now. So it’s making it very, very difficult for people to adopt the angels, but we desperately need those angels to be adopted.”

Each angel has the child’s wish items, clothing and shoe size. Time is of the essence. That’s because distribution will take place on December 16-17.

The Salvation Army is also looking for bell ringers at this time.

To get involved, you can call 318-442-0445, extension 103, and ask for Heather. Absolutely anyone can volunteer, and shifts last around four hours.

