Former Jeffrey Epstein pilot testifies in trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

(CNN) - Jurors in the sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell heard more from Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot Tuesday.

Larry Visoki took the stand and testified about the high-profile passengers he flew on Epstein’s plane. They include former President Bill Clinton, who Visoki said he flew “a few times” in the 2000′s.

Back in 2019, a Clinton spokesperson confirmed four trips on the plane. But, he said they were in connection to work for the Clinton Foundation. Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to the ongoing trial.

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing six counts as federal prosecutors said she created a network of underage victims for Epstein to sexually exploit.

