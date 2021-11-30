Hurricane season is officially over

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - November 30 marks the official end of the Atlantic hurricane season that started on June 1. This year was forecast by NOAA to be busier-than-normal, and that turned out to be true.

This season brought 21 named storms, above the average of 14. For the second consecutive year and only the third time on record, every name on this year’s name list was used. This has previously happened in 2005 and in 2020.

Of the 21 named storms this year, eight made landfall on the U.S. coastline. There were seven hurricanes, including four major hurricanes. One of those was category four strength Hurricane Ida that made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana on August 29 with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Ida is one of only three hurricanes to make landfall in Louisiana with 150 mph winds, along with Laura in 2020 and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856. According to the CDC, Hurricane Ida was responsible for 91 deaths across nine states as the storm caused extensive rainfall and flooding after the remnants moved into the northeast and merged with a frontal system.

NOAA estimates that Hurricane Ida is the most expensive disaster of 2021, with cost estimates of at least $60 billion. Ida ranks among the top five costliest hurricanes on record since 1980 for the United States.

