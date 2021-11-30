Advertisement

Lakeside Drive homicide suspect Germon Jefferson extradited back to Alexandria

Germon Jefferson being escorted by police after being extradited back to Alexandria.
Germon Jefferson being escorted by police after being extradited back to Alexandria.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man wanted in connection to the homicide death of Serena Williams, 18, has been extradited back to Alexandria.

Germon Jefferson of Alexandria is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Serena Williams on Nov. 16. He was on the run until Nov. 18, when he was arrested in Dallas, Tx, by U.S Marshals. Today, Jefferson was extradited back to Alexandria where he faces second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, and domestic abuse battery charges.

