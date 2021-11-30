Lakeside Drive homicide suspect Germon Jefferson extradited back to Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man wanted in connection to the homicide death of Serena Williams, 18, has been extradited back to Alexandria.

Germon Jefferson was on the run until Nov. 18, when he was arrested in Dallas, Texas by U.S Marshals.

Jefferson faces second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, home invasion and domestic abuse battery charges.

