NPSO: Natchitoches man led police in car chase day after release from jail

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - An 18-year-old Natchitoches man is in jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle, then led Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies on a 25-mile police chase Tuesday morning, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

NPSO said around 7:37 a.m. they received a call about a stolen car at a business on Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches. Around 9:10 a.m., authorities spotted the stolen car traveling southbound on La. Hwy 1 in Natchez. The attempt to stop the car led to the 25-mile pursuit, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. The car eventually wrecked on La. Hwy 117 south of Vernon Wester Road.

NPSO said Matthew O’Sean Robinson was then taken into custody. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with State Police charges of unauthorized use of a moveable valued over $15,000, aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of marijuana, having no drivers license, driving left of center and several other traffic violations.

NPSO said Robinson was released on Monday on two previous motor vehicle theft charges.

Robinson remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center with other charges pending by Natchitoches Police Department.

