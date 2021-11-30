Advertisement

Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields announces he will not seek re-election in 2022

Clarence Fields
Clarence Fields(City of Pineville)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Current Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields has announced that he will not seek a 7th term as mayor for the City of Pineville. He will be retiring, effective June 30, 2022.

Fields was a long-time employee of Cleco before working in local government as a city councilman. He was appointed as Mayor of Pineville in 1999 after Republican Leo Deslatte resigned from office. Fields was later formally elected in 2000.

His accomplishments as Mayor are extensive; from multi-million dollar projects that rejuvenated Pineville’s business, recreation, and infrastructure, to new residential and commercial development in the last 20 years for the city. Pineville has also won numerous “cleanest city” awards from the Louisiana Garden Club Foundation.

Earlier this year, Fields was inducted into the 2021 Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame.

Fields sent out the following statement on his retirement Tuesday morning:

News Channel 5′s Dylan Domangue sat down with Fields to discuss this decision. You can watch that interview later on tonight on our newscasts. We will also post that interview here on this page for you to watch.

