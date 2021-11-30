Rapides grand jury indicts another suspect in deadly May 2021 Liberty Arsenal shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted another suspected arrested in connection to the May 7, 2021, deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

Laquarus Augustine, 24, of Alexandria, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office made a request following the indictment to increase Augustine’s bond to $6 million.

Augustine was arrested alongside four others in connection to the shooting death of the store’s owner, David Paul, and the shooting of his brother, Michael Paul.

Co-defendant Ramonte Jackson is charged with first-degree murder and will be in court on Wednesday, Dec. 1 for a hearing on several motions. Another co-defendant, Cliron Price, who was alleged to have driven two of the suspects to Baton Rouge after the shooting, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs in September.

Two other suspects arrested in the case, Eric Dixon and Darion Simmons, have not been formally charged yet by a grand jury.

