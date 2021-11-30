Advertisement

REPORT: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 55-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In what has been a whirlwind the past few days for the LSU football program, it looks like the Tigers have finally found their next head coach to replace Ed Orgeron in Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple sources.

Kelly has spent the past 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish has been a head coach for 31 years. He is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football and his second all-time wins at Notre Dame. Kelly’s winning percentage of .743 trails only Alabama’s Nick Saban with at least 15 years of head coaching experience.

