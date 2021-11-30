REPORT: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In what has been a whirlwind the past few days for the LSU football program, it looks like the Tigers have finally found their next head coach to replace Ed Orgeron in Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple sources.

#LSU is hiring Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head coach, sources confirm to @SINow, as @PeteThamel reported. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2021

Kelly has spent the past 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish has been a head coach for 31 years. He is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football and his second all-time wins at Notre Dame. Kelly’s winning percentage of .743 trails only Alabama’s Nick Saban with at least 15 years of head coaching experience.

