Saints’ Sean Payton places 25th among 32 NFL coaches in unscientific ‘hotness poll’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It began with a T-shirt worn by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which featured a smiling head shot of Packers coach Matt LeFleur superimposed over the outline of Wisconsin and captioned, “Our Coach is Hotter Than Yours.”

It continued with a market research consultant wondering how true that statement was. He conducted a national poll in which 316 women viewed the first 10 Google images of the NFL’s 32 head coaches and were asked to give each a “hotness” score between 1 and 10, using a sliding scale that moved in increments of one-tenth of a point.

It ended with rather demoralizing findings for the Who Dat Nation: Saints coach Sean Payton placed 25th for “hotness” among the 32 coaches, trailing among others the Patriots’ unkempt curmudgeon Bill Belichick and - gulp - even the Chiefs’ Andy Reid?

The Saints' Sean Payton ranked 25th among 32 NFL coaches in an unscientific 'hotness' poll, in which 316 women responded after viewing the first 10 Google images of each team leader. (@redditpackers on Twitter)

“I only sent these polling questions to women,” the anonymous researcher explained last week in what became a viral post -- since removed -- on the Packers’ Reddit page. “The only ongoing polls I could piggyback into had an age filter of 18-65 years old.

“I also filtered out any results from responses with a low trustworthiness score. Included in each response is a bunch of meta data: How long to complete, did someone answer all 1s or all 10s, etc. The platform calculates a trustworthiness score that allows us to only use the responses from the people it thinks took the poll seriously.”

But how seriously can Saints fans consider a poll that gave Payton an overall average “hotness” rating of 4.98? Sure, there’s the questionable affinity for the visor. Sure, when producers of an upcoming Netflix movie cast an actor to portray Payton, they settled on Kevin James. But should Payton really suffer the indignity of placing right behind rival Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith’s 5.0 score?

Poll respondents gave their highest “hotness” ratings to the Packers’ LaFleur (8.49), the Dolphins’ Brian Flores (8.43), the Jets’ Robert Salah (8.22), the Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury (8.13) and the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin (8.04).

The Rams’ Sean McVay (7.99), the Titans’ Mike Vrabel (7.79), the Browns’ Kevin Stefanski (7.46), the Patriots’ Belichick (7.37) and the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan (7.08) rounded out the voters’ Top 10.

Bringing up the rear were the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy (4.36), the Vikings’ Mike Zimmer (4.29), the Washington Football Team’s Ron Rivera (3.75), the Panthers’ Matt Rhule (3.24) and the Broncos’ Vic Fangio (3.13).

