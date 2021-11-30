Advertisement

Shot for $100 vaccine incentive extended to Dec. 31

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Louisiana Department of Health
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s Shot For $100 vaccine incentive program is being extended through the end of the year, giving residents another chance to get their shots throughout the holiday season.

Louisiana residents now have until Dec. 31, 2021, to get their vaccine at a participating community-based site as listed on ShotFor100.com. As of Nov. 29, more than 34,300 debit cards have been distributed through Shot For 100.

Who is eligible?

  • General public: Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible.
  • College students: Anyone receiving their first or second shots is eligible and may only participate once. (The deadline for college students remains Dec. 10.)

“With the holiday season upon us and the emergence of the new Omicron variant, there is a new sense of urgency around getting your vaccine,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We want to do everything we can to prevent another surge in infections, so I’m encouraging everyone to get themselves, their children and their loved ones protected as soon as possible.”

More than 2.5 million Louisianans have gone Sleeves Up in the fight against COVID-19. However, with children ages 5 to 11 now eligible, there are still many more people who need the vaccine’s protection. During the last surge, 9 children died of COVID and 18 children have died since the pandemic began.

In addition, LDH has partnered with the Louisiana Independent Pharmacy Association (LIPA) to expand the reach of Shot For 100 to harder-to-reach areas. As part of this new pilot, an additional 48 community pharmacies in 26 parishes will serve as Shot For 100 community sites.

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamielya Brevelle
Suspect charged in deadly 2020 house fire pleads guilty to manslaughter
3 cited for federal migratory game bird violations in Rapides Parish
A Marksville pedestrian was killed Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Omicron Variant
Omicron Variant: What does it mean for Central Louisiana?

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
Omicron Variant
Omicron Variant: What does it mean for Central Louisiana?