19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling from a balcony in the French Quarter, officials report.

First responders located a man lying on the ground in front of Pat O’Brien’s in the 600 block of Bourbon Street around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 26. The victim, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Matthew Myles, 19, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officers say Myles was reportedly on the balcony of the bar and for reasons unknown, fell to his death.

His manner of death, whether he died as a result of a homicide, suicide, accident, or another reason, remains under investigation.

