APD: Suspect opens fire at Jackson Street gas station

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at a gas station on Jackson Street near the intersection with Versailles Boulevard.

APD said they responded to the shooting at approximately 6:50 p.m. on November 30. Based on witness statements, APD determined a Black male wearing a white hoodie fired several gunshots while in the parking lot of the station, striking at least two vehicles and possibly a third vehicle that left the parking lot before police arrived. The shooter reportedly left the parking area, driving what appeared to be a white, unknown type of four-door sedan.

There are no reported injuries, and the identity of the suspect is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

KALB reached out about the incident at 6:54 p.m., but we didn’t receive any information from the City of Alexandria until around 9 p.m. We are looking into the city’s reasoning for the two-hour delay.

