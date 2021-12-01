Advertisement

ASH’s no look pass leads to fast break dunk for the Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the play of the week comes from the hardwood.

During a fast break, ASH’s Noah Jonker threw a no-look pass to Jaylin Johnson who slammed it down for a one-handed dunk.

Remember, each week KALB Sports announces a Play of the Week. If anyone has a play they think should be shown, send it to KALB Sports on Facebook or Twitter and it just might make the top five list.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamielya Brevelle
Suspect charged in deadly 2020 house fire pleads guilty to manslaughter
3 cited for federal migratory game bird violations in Rapides Parish
A Marksville pedestrian was killed Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
APD: Suspect opens fire at Jackson Street gas station
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

Avoyelles preparing for their first semifinals game in school history.
Avoyelles Mustangs prepping for their first semifinals appearance in school history
Avoyelles playing first in semifinals game
New LSU football coach Brian Kelly gestures to fans after his arrival at Baton Rouge...
Fans and former Tiger react to Brian Kelly as new LSU Head Coach
A look at Brian Kelly’s contract
A look at Brian Kelly’s contract