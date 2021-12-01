ASH’s no look pass leads to fast break dunk for the Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the play of the week comes from the hardwood.

During a fast break, ASH’s Noah Jonker threw a no-look pass to Jaylin Johnson who slammed it down for a one-handed dunk.

Remember, each week KALB Sports announces a Play of the Week. If anyone has a play they think should be shown, send it to KALB Sports on Facebook or Twitter and it just might make the top five list.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.