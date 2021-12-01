Avoyelles Mustangs prepping for their first semifinals appearance in school history

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Many fans would agree that that last year’s Avoyelles team was one of the best in school history.

The 2020 Mustangs made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to the eventual Class 2A runner-up in Kinder. This year, the Mustangs have built on that success and have ridden that wave of momentum all the way to their first semifinals appearance in school history, just one game away from the state title.

“We want to be in the Superdome,” said Avoyelles’ Coach Andy Boone. “We’re not satisfied with this. We’re trying to make this as normal as possible as far as a routine.”

Avoyelles’ identity on offense has always been to pound the rock and this year, they’re putting points on the board at a high rate, scoring over 42 points per game. Earlier this season, Avoyelles scored 86 points in a game against Carroll.

The Mustangs currently have five different running backs on the roster with at least 750 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. For the last half of the season, Avoyelles has been without their two leading rushers due to injury, but that hasn’t changed their offensive approach.

“What team can lose almost 3,000 yards of offense and almost 30 touchdowns and just keep on rolling,” said Coach Boone. “We’re just going to keep on rolling.”

While the offensive has drawn a lot of attention for obvious reasons this year, it’s perhaps the defense that has turned the most heads. Senior Defensive End Jalen Smith has been the leader on that side of the ball, recording 22 tackles for loss on the season, with 12 of those being sacks.

“I think people sleep on me right now, but after Friday they are going to wake up,” said Smith. “I feel like we are going to the Superdome because come Friday, everyone is going to do their job correctly. We are all going to step up.”

The Mustangs will take on the Many Tigers Friday night in a rematch from Week 7 this year when the Tigers scored a late go-ahead score to win 34-30.

With a win on Friday, Avoyelles would advance to their first state championship game in school history.

