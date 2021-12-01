Bond set at $2.6M for Germon Jefferson

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bond has been set at $2,625,000 for Germon Jefferson, the man accused of shooting and killing Serena Williams, 19, last month.

Jefferson was sent back to Alexandria on November 30, 2021, after being captured in Dallas, Texas after the shooting.

Police say on November 16, Jefferson fired several shots into a unit at the Sanctuary at Alexandria Apartments, hitting and killing Williams. The 25-year-old was found and arrested in Dallas just two days after the murder. A week and a half later, he was extradited back to Rapides Parish.

The case will head to a grand jury next. Jefferson faces second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, home invasion and domestic abuse battery charges.

