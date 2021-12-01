Calling on Louisianans to check if you have unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are nearing the end of 2021, and there’s a callout to many people, businesses and non-profits who have unclaimed property.

Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said there is $900 million in the Unclaimed Property Division and one in six people have checks.

He said someone in Baton Rouge just received a check for $109,133.54.

To check to see if you have funds waiting for you, call now at 1-888-925-4127 . Employees are standing by live, right now, ready to take your call.

You can also visit LAtreasury.com to see if you have unclaimed property.

