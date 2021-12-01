Advertisement

City Council unanimously agrees to settle lawsuit filed by the families of double murder victims

(Source: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of settling the civil suit filed by the families of Destiny Compton and Ashley Mortle. The two women were victims of a double homicide in Alexandria back in February.

In August, Tameka Brown, Wayne Compton Sr. and Chasity Compton filed a lawsuit against the City of Alexandria for the murder of their daughters. Both families said they filed the lawsuit because they claimed the Alexandria Police Department has a lack of accountability and transparency, which ultimately led to their children’s death.

In the lawsuit are claims of negligence claiming that Compton and Mortle both visited the police station just hours before they were shot by Mortle’s ex-boyfriend, Ke’Ron Nickelson.

Both women were allegedly told by APD officer Joseph Rachal to “come back Monday” after they told him that Nickelsom attacked and threatened to kill them.

According to the city, the next step is for the city’s attorneys to sit down with the family’s attorneys to finalize the settlement.

KALB did try to ask Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about the potential of any policy changes moving forward with the city or police department moving forward to prevent an incident like this from happening again. We were told that the mayor is not able to comment on the matter until everything with the settlement is finalized.

