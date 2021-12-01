Free roof given to military family in Ball

BALL, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman had a free roof installed on December 1, 2021, courtesy of a local business.

RSI Building Products ran a promotion for military families to enter a contest to win a free roof. Linda Rowe was the winner of that contest. Her husband, who recently passed away, was a military veteran. Christopher House with RSI said when they got there, the roof was in bad shape and was covered with blue tarps. RSI, along with Martin Roofing, installed the new roof.

“Linda has been on hard times. She recently lost her husband and her daughter. She reached out to many different people, including her local church, for support in funding this new roof, but she couldn’t find anything. So, we’re just so happy to be able to provide this for her,” said House.

RSI was happy to install a roof that will last and hopes to give another roof away next year.

