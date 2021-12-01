Advertisement

Here’s how you can get a letter from Santa at the North Pole

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus,...
Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.(MadCircles // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - There’s a little time left to make sure you get a letter from Santa in the mail.

The Greetings from the North Pole Post Office program helps deliver the letters to Santa and ensure your child gets a response from the North Pole.

It’s easy!

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Then, write a personalized response and sign it from Santa, and put it in an envelope addressed to your child with the return address: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Don’t forget to add postage to the envelope addressed to your child.

Put all of the contents into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Dr.

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending these letters by December 10, and Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest.

