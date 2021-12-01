Advertisement

LDH proposes vaccine mandate be added to student immunization schedule

(WCJB FILE)
By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has proposed a vaccine mandate that intends to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the Louisiana Office of Public Health’s immunization schedule. This means LDH that would add the COVID-19 vaccines to the list of required shots for students 16 and up.

However, the FDA would have to get full approval for the mandate to apply to all students. At this time, approval is only for those aged 16 and up. Students would also have the option to submit a written dissent to be able to attend educational settings in Louisiana.

Representatives from both sides of the aisle voiced why they support or oppose the proposal.

“It would be totally, I think, inappropriate, unfortunate and dangerous to not add the COVID vaccines fully licensed by the FDA to the schedule,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“I think that the rule is absolutely problematic. If Louisiana is going to embark on vaccinating students in the state of Louisiana, it should be coming from the legislature and not the Louisiana Department of Health,” said La. Attorney General, Jeff Landry. “Ultimately this is a decision that should be made by parents.”

