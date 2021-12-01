New housing project for Camp Beauregard scheduled to be completed by next November

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Members of the Louisiana National Guard, along with local leaders, broke ground on what will become 25 new permanent residential houses for Louisiana Army National Guard soldiers and airmen on November 30. Previously announced by Governor John Bel Edwards in 2019, this $11.9 million project is the result of recovery funds from past state emergencies.

The new housing will replace aging mobile homes, which were brought in to house displaced families after Hurricane Katrina. They are currently in place for some Camp Beauregard residents. The upgrade will bring a substantial improvement to the quality of life for guardsmen and their families that live there.

“It’s going to provide a safe, secure environment for service members to come home in the evenings and know that their families were safe while they were gone during the day and provide them just that sense of ease and comfort so that they can dedicate their attention to the job at hand,” Colonel Erickson said.

The plan is to have these homes completed by early to mid-November of next year. This is an optimistic plan. Colonel Erickson said the weather in Central Louisiana could play a huge role in setting back the construction of these homes.

“It’s Central Louisiana so who knows, and there are all those other things...hurricanes, ice storms, tornadoes. All those things that love to plague us,” he said.

Officials said that the outer appearance of the homes could change color as well as some minor structural details, but that the floor plan will not change.

