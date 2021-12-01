Advertisement

NSU will relax mask mandate on all campuses

Box of masks
Box of masks(KALB)
By NSU
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing several weeks of sustained improvement to low/moderate transmission of COVID-19 in Natchitoches Parish, Northwestern State University has relaxed its indoor mask mandate effective immediately in public spaces on all campuses for all fully-vaccinated individuals.

For those who are not yet fully vaccinated, the indoor mask mandate remains in place. Masks will still be required in classrooms, but not required in other facilities on campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution as we approach cold and flu season, monitor the fluid situation of COVID-19, and monitor the Omicron variant, the mask mandate will remain in place in the classroom setting for all individuals,” said NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones.  “Students, faculty and staff are asked to continue to observe COVID-19 health and safety protocols and mitigation measures in classrooms.”

The University will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends, including the Omicron variant. Masking protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns and rates increase, or positivity rates in Natchitoches Parish increase. As of today, there have been no reported cases of the Omicron variant in the United States.

Information on NSU’s COVID-19 protocols can be found at https://www.nsula.edu/return-to-campus/.

