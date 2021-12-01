Pregnant woman risks life to save neighbor from house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - A pregnant woman battled intense heat to save a man’s life after a house went up in flames in a Utah neighborhood.

Sarah Maughan, who is four and a half months pregnant, didn’t think but just reacted when she ran up to her neighbor’s burning house Friday night and started banging on the door and screaming.

“He came to the door. I said, ‘Your house is on fire.’ He saw the flames on the garage, and his mouth was just dropped. He was dead asleep, surprised,” Maughan said. “I could feel the heat. It was intense. It was already to the doorway as we were running out.”

Maughan admits it was a very dangerous situation. At one point, neighbors say the flames on the house were shooting at least 50 feet into the air.

“I just reacted. Probably not the best idea, you know, being pregnant. But I would hate to see the fire and know I didn’t do anything and somebody died,” she said.

What makes her actions even more amazing is that Maughan actually lives a couple of blocks away but jumped in her car to see if she could help when she saw the flames from her house.

“Not a second thought. I left my husband at home. I was in the driveway. I was gone,” Maughan said.

Maughan says the man she saved just kept thanking her for what she did.

“He was very grateful. We were just kind of hugging each other. He’s like, ‘I would have been smoked out.’ He says, ‘I would have been dead if you hadn’t banged on that door,’” she said.

She says she only hopes someone else would do the same thing for her family.

“I just want people to start caring about one another,” Maughan said.

The expectant mother wasn’t the only hero that day. After the house next door caught fire, two West Jordan police officers rushed in and managed to pull a woman and her dog to safety.

Fire investigators say the blaze started in the home’s garage area, but they are still trying to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.