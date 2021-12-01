Advertisement

Rich Dupree, Pineville’s Chief of Staff, announces run for mayor

Rich Dupree has announced he is running for Pineville mayor in 2022.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One day after Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields announced that he will not run for re-election in 2022, the City of Pineville’s Chief of Staff, Rich Dupree, made the announcement that he will run for mayor next year.

“For 20 years, I’ve been fighting alongside Mayor Clarence Fields to make Pineville a safe and enjoyable place to live - and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” Dupree said.

The official campaign announcement was held at Quebedeaux’s Cajun Cafe.

Rich Dupree's platform
