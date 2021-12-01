Sentencing set for former RPSO deputy Jeremy Morrow

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Jeremy Morrow, who was convicted by a judge on November 30, 2021, of malfeasance in office, will be sentenced on January 12, 2022.

Morrow was accused of using excessive force on a DC-1 inmate during a cell search for an alleged shank in March 2019. The shank was never found.

Video surveillance captured Morrow knocking the inmate to the ground while he was cuffed and against a jail wall. Witnesses said the inmate was argumentative, but made no move to try to hurt Morrow. The inmate received a chipped tooth and busted lip and filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office.

Judge Chris Hazel, who oversaw the bench trial in October, said Morrow went “above and beyond what was necessary to maintain control” of the inmate.

Morrow faces up to five years behind bars with or without hard labor, a $5,000 fine or both. He must turn himself into jail by Sunday, December 5, 2021.

