Advertisement

Shooting being investigated on Hynson Street in Alexandria

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle was shot on Hynson Street in Alexandria on November 30, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Around 8:17 p.m., police responded to the report of gunfire. The driver of the vehicle stated she was driving on Hynson St. when she heard gunshots and bullets striking her vehicle. She was not injured.

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamielya Brevelle
Suspect charged in deadly 2020 house fire pleads guilty to manslaughter
3 cited for federal migratory game bird violations in Rapides Parish
A Marksville pedestrian was killed Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
APD: Suspect opens fire at Jackson Street gas station
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

play of the week
City Council unanimously agrees to settle lawsuit filed by the families of double murder victims
New housing project for Camp Beauregard scheduled to be completed by next November
APD: Suspect opens fire at Jackson Street gas station