Shooting being investigated on Hynson Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle was shot on Hynson Street in Alexandria on November 30, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Around 8:17 p.m., police responded to the report of gunfire. The driver of the vehicle stated she was driving on Hynson St. when she heard gunshots and bullets striking her vehicle. She was not injured.

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.