Advertisement

Cloutierville man arrested following high speed chase

Kevin Raphiel Jr.
Kevin Raphiel Jr.(NPSO)
By NPSO
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. (NPSO) - A Cloutierville man who was on parole is now in jail after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Louisiana State Police on a 22-mile pursuit early Thursday morning.

According to NPSO, Kevin Raphiel Jr., 36, was driving a 2003 Mercury Sable on Hwy 1 South at 88 mph, in a posted 55 mph area. NPSO deputies patrolling the area witnessed him recklessly turning onto Hwy 493.

NPSO attempted to stop Raphiel Jr. but were unsuccessful. Additional NPSO Units and LSP Units were deployed to the area to assist. The pursuit continued southbound on La. Hwy 1 near Derry where deputies and LSP were stationed with tire deflation devices.

Raphiel Jr. eventually stopped just north of Cloutierville after the tire deflation devices were used. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for aggravated flight from an officer and reckless operation of a vehicle.

State Probation and Parole-Natchitoches District Agents have been notified of the arrest with a parole violation hold pending. Raphiel Jr. remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. The vehicle was impounded.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 NPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Suspect opens fire at Jackson Street gas station
Shooting being investigated on Hynson Street in Alexandria
On Tuesday evening a shooting took place at the Valero gas station on Jackson Street. It...
Digging into the 911 calls after a man opened fire at an Alexandria gas station
David Anthony Burns, the Boyce man charged with the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.
Detective: David Anthony Burns arrested in murder of Courtney Coco after being IDed by witness
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin Baton Rouge’
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Cedric the Entertainer LIVE in Alexandria
CLICK HERE to enter the Cedric the Entertainer Ticket Sweepstakes!
12/2/2021 Breyanna's Good Day Cenla Forecast
12/2/2021 Breyanna's Good Day Cenla Forecast