Crime Stoppers: APD needs help solving Oct. 13 non-fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a non-fatal shooting from Oct. 13, 2021.

Alexandria police said on Oct. 13, 2021, around 10 p.m., a man living at a home in the 40-block of Louisiana Avenue heard gunshots. He went outside to see where they were coming from and found a man shot behind his house.

“He saw a man down with gunshot wounds to the leg and to the foot,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department. “He went up to him to ask him what happened, and he didn’t know. He said he was just standing there when gunshots rang out and he was struck several times.”

Police were called to the scene.

“An officer showed up, and upon arrival, they applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg,” said Lt. Windham. “They waited there to get evidence from the scene and found some shell casings next to the street.”

The victim was taken to the hospital where he recovered from his injuries. But, police said he wasn’t able to tell them much about what happened when they spoke to him.

“He said basically he was standing outside of the residence when shots rang out,” said Lt. Windham. “He couldn’t tell where the shots came from.”

Police don’t have much else to work on. But, maybe you heard something or saw something and can help crack the case.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve this shooting, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

