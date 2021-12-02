Advertisement

Gov. Edwards plans to provide update on La. response to COVID-19, including omicron variant

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to Edwards, it will be on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and an update on the omicron variant.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

It will be streamed LIVE online, in the WAFB News smartphone app, and in the WAFB apps on streaming devices.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Suspect opens fire at Jackson Street gas station
Shooting being investigated on Hynson Street in Alexandria
On Tuesday evening a shooting took place at the Valero gas station on Jackson Street. It...
Digging into the 911 calls after a man opened fire at an Alexandria gas station
David Anthony Burns, the Boyce man charged with the 2004 murder of 19-year-old Courtney Coco.
Detective: David Anthony Burns arrested in murder of Courtney Coco after being IDed by witness
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin Baton Rouge’
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push
The antiviral pill is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with...
Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light
LDH proposes vaccine mandate be added to student immunization schedule