Hardship continues for the Saints and Kamara and two more offensive starters ruled out tonight

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports this morning that the Saints will be without three starters on offense for tonight’s game as they host the Dallas Cowboys.

The Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and tackle Terron Armstead.

