Advertisement

LSU men’s basketball remains undefeated

LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.
LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team (8-0) remains undefeated after they beat Ohio 66-51 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. (PMAC)

The Tigers were led by Tari Eason with 20 points. Eric Gaines also led in assists with 5. Darius Days led LSU with 13 rebounds.

Ohio was led by Ben Vander Plas with 12 points.

LSU will be back in action inside the PMAC on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Northwestern State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Suspect opens fire at Jackson Street gas station
Shooting being investigated on Hynson Street in Alexandria
Clarence Fields
Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields announces he will not seek re-election in 2022
3 cited for federal migratory game bird violations in Rapides Parish
Tamielya Brevelle
Suspect charged in deadly 2020 house fire pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

Next steps for the Fort Polk's naming commission
Rich Dupree, Pineville’s Chief of Staff, announces run for mayor
On Tuesday evening a shooting took place at the Valero gas station on Jackson Street. It...
Digging into the 911 calls after a man opened fire at an Alexandria gas station
40-block of Louisiana Avenue in Alexandria, La.
Crime Stoppers: APD needs help solving Oct. 13 non-fatal shooting
Crime Stoppers: APD needs help solving Oct. 13 non-fatal shooting