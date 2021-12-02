Advertisement

Mavericks start hot-handed to beat Pelicans, 139-107

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) dunks on New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) dunks on New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter and dished out 14 assists in 27 minutes to power the Dallas Mavericks to a 139-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Dallas set a franchise record by shooting 57 of 83 from the floor (68.7%), beating the previous high of 67.7% from March 24, 1983.

Doncic went 7 of 8 from the floor in the Mavericks’ 41-point first quarter — their highest-scoring period of the season in which they shot 73% from the floor (16 of 22).

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

New Orleans was paced by Brandon Ingram with 29 points.

