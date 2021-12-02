Nothing but respect between two rivals as the Tigers and Mustangs meet in the Semi Finals

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers will be heading back to the semi-finals round, this time they will be hosting the Avoyelles Mustangs.

The Tigers beat the Mustangs already this year by a score of 34-30, but it would be a totally different match up.

Avoyelles won’t have Carlos Bazart Jr. or Decareyn Sampson this time around, but Head Coach Jess Curtis knows it will still be a tough game on Friday night.

“The reason that Avoyelles is in the semi-finals game is because Coach Boone coaches up those guys well. He may wrinkle a play up in this game, but his team plays hard no matter who is on the field so we expect a tough matchup on Friday night,” said Jess Curtis.

Coach Curtis and Coach Andy Boone will be across from each other on Friday night, but this game of football has drawn them closer, not only as competitors but as friends as well.

Coach Curtis said, “We have a good relationship and he’s a good guy, I respect how hard he works, and I respect how he coaches his team. Coach Boone is going to tell it like it is, and I like that. So yeah, we were friends, and we have a great relationship. I’m proud of him and his program. But it’s a different deal on Friday night because that’s the only time you won’t see me cheering for Andy Boone.”

We will get to see them play each other for a second time this year on Friday night, but this time the winner will go to the Caesars Superdome.

