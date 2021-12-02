Rapides woman forms new non-profit ‘Six Feet Above’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One Rapides Parish woman has made it her mission to break the stigma of mental health. Kyah Iles has formed a new non-profit centered around kindness, self-love and encouragement.

Iles, who’s a suicide survivor herself, spent the past year getting feedback from the community and forming what’s known as ‘Six Feet Above.’ Iles said the non-profit is dedicated to mental health awareness. Her goal is to decrease the number of suicides in Louisiana and increase the number of people who are taking care of themselves.

The non-profit is made up of a board of directors that includes social workers, advocates and a doctor. So far, board directors have gotten together for a few meetings. They’re looking to get the ball rolling in 2022, with everything from self-esteem workshops to support groups and random acts of kindness challenges.

“My hopes are that we can just create some type of hope in this community, and we can break the stigma surrounding mental health in general so that people know it’s okay not to be okay, so that people know that better days are ahead and that life goes on and that it gets better.”

To learn more about the non-profit, you can visit their website here or their Facebook page. You can also reach them by phone at 318-625-8801.

Iles also teaches crisis intervention training at the Alexandria Police Department and a self-discovery class to elementary and high schoolers in Grant Parish.

