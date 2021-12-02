Advertisement

REPORT: Saints’ Hill to start at QB vs. Cowboys

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.(Rich Schultz | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are making a change at quarterback ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN’s Mike Triplett, Taysom Hill will make his first start under center for the Black & Gold.

Hill is replacing Trevor Siemian, who has gone 0-4 as a starter this season. Siemian got the win in place of an injured Jameis Winston in Week 8 over the Tampa Buccaneers.

The swiss army knife for the Saints practiced fully all week with a partially torn plantar fascia that has limited him since Week 10.

It remains uncertain at this time if running back Alvin Kamara and offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramcyzk will play as they are listed as questionable with knee injuries.

Mark Ingram is a full go after missing last Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Kamara practiced on a limited basis this week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Suspect opens fire at Jackson Street gas station
Shooting being investigated on Hynson Street in Alexandria
Clarence Fields
Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields announces he will not seek re-election in 2022
3 cited for federal migratory game bird violations in Rapides Parish
Tamielya Brevelle
Suspect charged in deadly 2020 house fire pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael...
Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games
Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints missed extra points the difference in a Titans victory
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.
Kamara misses Saints practice on Wednesday
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback